|
28.04.2022 22:15:00
Superior Drilling Products to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 13
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP” or "Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, May 13, 2022.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the financial and operating results for the quarter and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
First Quarter 2022 Conference Call
Friday, May 13, 2022
10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Phone: (201) 689-8470
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.sdpi.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. MT (3:00 p.m. ET) the day of the teleconference until Friday, May 20, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13729000, or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at www.sdpi.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.
About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.
Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005825/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Superior Drilling Products Incmehr Nachrichten
|
10.03.22
|Ausblick: Superior Drilling Products präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
11.11.21
|Ausblick: Superior Drilling Products legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.08.21
|Ausblick: Superior Drilling Products stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.05.21
|Ausblick: Superior Drilling Products stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.20
|Ausblick: Superior Drilling Products öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Superior Drilling Products zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.20
|Ausblick: Superior Drilling Products verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Superior Drilling Products Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Superior Drilling Products Inc
|0,89
|-4,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.