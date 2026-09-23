Superior Energy Services Aktie

Superior Energy Services für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 910193 / ISIN: US8681571084

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23.09.2026 07:30:53

Superior Energy Services To Acquire Welltec International

(RTTNews) - Superior Energy Services (SPN), an oilfield services company, on Tuesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Welltec International ApS, a Denmark-based provider of robotic well intervention and completion technologies.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

The company said that the acquisition will expand its well intervention and completions portfolio, international and offshore capabilities, and customer base.

Welltec's portfolio includes robotic well intervention solutions, Well Tractor technology and metal expandable packer technologies.

Welltec operates in more than 50 countries and has about 1,000 employees globally.

The company has more than 800 active patents covering its technology platform.

Welltec is expected to become part of Superior's Wellsite Solutions segment after the transaction closes.

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