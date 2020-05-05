Superior HealthPlan, PROSPERA Partnering with San Antonio Organizations to Remove Barriers to Quality Healthcare

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan is partnering with PROSPERA to remove barriers to quality healthcare, nutritious food and much more, for people across San Antonio and beyond. The unique partnership launched in 2019 and includes the support of the UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing Mobile Health Clinic as well as the San Antonio Food Bank's Mobile Mercado – both of which are offering care and services directly on-site at PROSPERA properties.

"One unique aspect of PROSPERA is that they have a Resident Services Manager on site," said Michelle Murdock, Vice President of Operations at Superior HealthPlan. "PROSPERA recognizes that they need to surround their residents with a specific type of service, including home modifications, education and fall prevention, which can help their residents live happier, healthier lives. That aligns with Superior's purpose of transforming the health of Texas communities, one person at a time."

In a new video released this month, representatives from Superior, PROSPERA, UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing and the San Antonio Food Bank discuss how they're working together to improve the lives of people across San Antonio. The video also introduces Santiago Garza, a Superior member and PROSPERA resident, who has gained access to home modifications, home-delivered meals and more complete healthcare because of this partnership.

"Our partnership with Superior allows our on-site Service Managers to work directly with Superior Service Coordinators," explained Carmen Hancock, Vice President of Resident Services at PROSPERA. "This allows us to identify the immediate and long-term needs of our residents – and Superior members – right there at the property, which is removing barriers to care."

Some of the benefits of this partnership are:

Collaboration between Superior Service Coordinators and PROSPERA Service Managers to address the needs of individuals at PROSPERA properties, including health, nutrition and more.

Regular health education and courses for PROSPERA residents, including A Matter of Balance fall prevention.

On-site healthcare checkups and vaccinations at PROSPERA properties from UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing's Mobile Health Unit.

Access to nutritious, affordable food at PROSPERA properties from the San Antonio Food Bank's Mobile Mercado.

"We've already seen decreases in emergency room admissions and lengths of stays in hospitals for our residents because of this partnership," said Hancock. "The people we serve are more informed and taking a more preventive approach to their care, and we believe we'll continue to see these kinds of positive results moving forward."

"By working with PROSPERA and other high-quality organizations like the San Antonio Food Bank and UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing, we really are providing a roadmap for better healthcare," said Murdock. "We couldn't ask for a better partnership and look forward to working together to make an impact in people's lives."

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,000 employees in 9 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About PROSPERA

Prospera Housing Community Services, formerly known as Housing and Community Services, Inc., assists families achieve social and economic stability by providing affordable housing, community support and education. Prospera Housing Community Services is a non-governmental, community-based 501(c)(3) Texas nonprofit housing provider established in 1993 that owns and/or operates 49 properties throughout Texas. For more information, visit www.prosperahcs.org.

