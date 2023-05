Supermarket bosses face grilling on fuel prices from watchdog

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

CMA says it has found evidence retailers are putting up petrol and diesel prices to unnecessarily high levelsThe competition watchdog is to question supermarket bosses after finding evidence that retailers have increased fuel prices to unnecessarily high levels, squeezing consumers who are hit by the cost of living crisis.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that high pump prices could not be solely blamed on global factors, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It added it had found evidence that weakening competition among the supermarkets had pushed up prices for drivers at the pump. Continue reading...