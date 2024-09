Supermarket convenience stores ‘charge up to 21% more than their larger branches’

Which? study of 42 popular items such as pasta and milk revealed price difference even greater for loyalty card membersShopping at a local convenience store can cost you up to a fifth more than buying the same items at larger branches of the supermarket chains who own them, according to a new study – with the difference even greater for loyalty scheme members.Which? compared the cost of 42 popular grocery items – from cheese and pasta to blueberries and ice-cream – on three occasions in June and July at the largest supermarket-branded convenience chains – Morrisons Daily, Sainsbury’s Local and Tesco Express – against prices at their full-sized supermarkets. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian