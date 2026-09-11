Supermarket Income REIT Adds Six Grocery Assets To Its Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L, SRI.JO) announced that it has acquired six grocery assets for 104 million pounds. The assets include: Sainsbury's, Macclesfield 74,000 sq. ft. supermarket with a Click & Collect facility and home delivery vans; Morrisons, Leeds 80,000 sq. ft. supermarket with a Click & Collect facility and home delivery vans; M&S anchored retail park, Nottinghamshire; Co-op, Birmingham 4,000 sq. ft. foodstore; M&S, Glasgow 10,000 sq. ft. scheme; and Sainsbury's grocery distribution centre, Avonmouth.

Rob Abraham, CEO of Supermarket Income REIT, said: "These acquisitions add six high-quality grocery assets to our portfolio, marking the completion of the deployment of the proceeds of our 100 million pounds equity raise in July."

At previous close on LSE, Supermarket Income REIT shares were trading at 82.20 pence.