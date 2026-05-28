Supermicro To Cooperate With Officials To Prevent Illicit Diversion Of Server Technology

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer (SMCI) issued a statement regarding recent collaboration with the Taiwanese authorities to prevent illicit diversion of server technology. Supermicro said it has worked closely with Taiwanese authorities on the recent event, helping to prevent the illicit diversion of its systems into the restricted China market. The company's collaboration with authorities in Taiwan resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of 50 servers that had been acquired after being sold by Supermicro to an authorized reseller.

"The initial transaction - Supermicro's sale of products to an authorized reseller - followed a rigorous vetting and review process that exceeded applicable government requirements. Supermicro will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and government officials in the United States, Taiwan and other jurisdictions to ensure our technology is distributed as lawfully intended," the company stated.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Supermicro shares are down 1.13 percent to $37.76.