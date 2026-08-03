Supernus Pharmaceuticals Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JX3U / ISIN: US8684591089

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03.08.2026 13:03:22

Supernus, Indivior Merger Creates $2.2 Bln CNS Company; Shares Surge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) on Monday entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INDV) in an all-stock transaction.

The merger will create a central nervous system biopharmaceutical company with about $2.2 billion in combined annual revenue.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Under the agreement, the company stockholders will receive 1.5401 Indivior common shares for each Supernus share they own.

Indivior stockholders will receive a one-time special cash dividend of $1 billion in aggregate immediately before the merger closes.

Following the completion of the transaction, Indivior stockholders will own about 56.5% of the combined company, while the company's stockholders will own about 43.5% on a fully diluted basis.

The company said that the combined company is to be named Supernus, Inc., is expected to realize $125 million in annual cost synergies and will remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol SUPN.

The company also mentioned that Supernus President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Khattar will serve as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the combined company.

Tony Kingsley, a member of Indivior's board, will serve as board chair.

The combined company will be headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

In the pre-market trading, Supernus Pharmaceuticals is 23.24% higher at $55 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Indivior Pharmaceuticals is 4.97% higher at $42 on the Nasdaq.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc 44,60 15,54% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

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