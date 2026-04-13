Superstate Secures Additional Series B Funding, Invesco Affiliate Joins As Investor

(RTTNews) - Superstate, a financial technology firm, on Monday said it has raised additional funds in its previously announced Series B equity funding round, with Invesco Private Capital, Inc., an affiliate of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), joining as an investor.

The funding builds on a broader strategic partnership between the companies. In March, Superstate and Invesco said that Invesco Advisers, Inc. will become the investment manager of Superstate's flagship tokenized fund, the Superstate Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB), in the second quarter of 2026.

As part of the expanded partnership, the two firms also plan to collaborate on developing additional tokenized investment products, aiming to advance digital innovation in capital markets.

"Superstate's on-chain infrastructure expands Invesco's ability to scale its digital assets strategy and advances our tokenized product offerings," said Emily Kulback, Global Head of Product at Invesco.