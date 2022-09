Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG extends Executive Board mandate of Heike Eckert

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG made an extension to the Executive Board mandate of Heike Eckert (54), for five years until the end of June 2028. Heike Eckert is responsible for the Executive Board division Human Resources & Compliance and IS Director of Labour Relations. She has been a member of the Executive Board since July 2020. Her current contract runs until end of June 2023. >> A portrait photo can be downloaded from our photo database. Contact for media:Oliver Frischemeier+49 (0)69 211-1 69 76media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com