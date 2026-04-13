Supervisory Board of HEIDELBERG extends contracts of Jürgen Otto (CEO) and Dr. David Schmedding (CSO) early



EQS-Media / 13.04.2026 / 10:09 CET/CEST



The Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has extended the contracts of Jürgen Otto (61), Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO), and Dr. David Schmedding (49), Executive Board Member for Sales and Technology (CSO), ahead of schedule. The new office terms will begin on July 1, 2026. Jürgen Otto’s contract has been extended until July 31, 2029, and is limited by the age limit. Dr. David Schmedding’s contract runs until June 30, 2031. With this decision, the Supervisory Board is sending a clear signal of continuity and stability at the top of the company.

Since the appointment of the current Executive Board on July 1, 2024, the management team has consistently driven forward the strategic development of HEIDELBERG. Under the leadership of Jürgen Otto and Dr. David Schmedding, HEIDELBERG has purposefully evolved from a leading company in the print media industry into a more broadly positioned technology company. In the process, significant strategic course corrections were made, and options were developed in both the core print and packaging business and the technology segment.

Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, stated: “The Supervisory Board is convinced of the strategic clarity, effectiveness, and passionate commitment of Jürgen Otto and Dr. David Schmedding. Since their appointment, the Executive Board has created financial leeway for HEIDELBERG, implemented strategic decisions, and increased the benefits for customers. The early contract extension is an expression of our confidence and a clear commitment to continuity and stability for employees and customers worldwide.”

Jürgen Otto, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, said: “The Supervisory Board’s confidence is both a confirmation and an incentive for me. In recent years, we have strategically repositioned HEIDELBERG and taken important steps toward becoming a diversified high-tech company that better leverages its potential for existing and new customers. We will continue on this path with consistency, speed, and a clear focus on results.”

Dr. David Schmedding, Executive Board Member for Sales and Technology, added: “We have further developed HEIDELBERG in terms of technology and market orientation and laid the foundation for future growth. I look forward to working with the Executive Board team and our employees to further increase customer value and expand our technological strength.”

About HEIDELBERG

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has stood for innovation, quality, and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for more than 175 years. With a clear focus on growth, HEIDELBERG, as a full-service provider and system integrator, drives further development in its core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions, and the lifecycle business with service and consumables, enabling customers to achieve maximum productivity and efficiency.



Building on decades of industry and systems expertise, the company is also strategically tapping into new markets in the fields of security, energy, charging infrastructure, and industrial system solutions—with clear scaling capabilities and attractive medium- to long-term growth prospects. Thanks to a strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creativity and expertise of its roughly 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China, and the U.S., and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is optimally positioned for future growth. www.heidelberg.com

Image 1: The Supervisory Board of HEIDELBERG has extended the contracts of Jürgen Otto, Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO), and Dr. David Schmedding, Executive Board Member for Sales and Technology (CSO), ahead of schedule (from left).

Press Release (Data Sources) | HEIDELBERG

Images and further information about the company are available on the Investor Relations and Press Portal of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

For further information:

Corporate Communications

Thomas Fichtl

Tel.: +49 6222 82-67123

Email: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations

Sascha Donat

Phone: +49 6222 82-67120

Email: Sascha.Donat@heidelberg.com

Important Note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Although management believes these assumptions and estimates to be accurate, actual future developments and results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors may include, for example, changes in the general economic situation, exchange rates, and interest rates, as well as changes within the printing industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft assumes no warranty or liability that future developments and actual results achieved will correspond to the assumptions and estimates expressed in this press release.