08.09.2022 16:00:00
Supplement Your Knowledge with New Materials from FDA
SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are a healthcare professional looking to obtain continuing medical education (CME) credits before the end of the year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) encourages you to expand your knowledge about dietary supplements.
Many Americans take dietary supplements for a variety of reasons, whether recommended by their healthcare professional or on their own. Some supplements can help people meet the daily requirements of essential nutrients or help improve or maintain their overall health. But dietary supplements may also come with health risks, so it's important for you and your patients to be informed.
In June 2022, FDA, in collaboration with the American Medical Association (AMA), developed a CME program to help physicians and other healthcare professionals understand how dietary supplements are regulated, provide information to patients on their use, and recognize and report adverse events to FDA. This program is divided into three videos, making it easy for healthcare professionals to fit them into their busy schedules. The program also includes companion materials for both healthcare professionals and patients. It is available free of charge on FDA's Healthcare Professionals website, and interested physicians can also access these materials at no cost and earn 0.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM on the AMA Ed HubTM.
Public health and safety regarding dietary supplement use are matters of great importance to FDA. This CME is just one part of the Supplement Your Knowledge initiative aimed to provide individuals with helpful information to make informed decisions about the use of dietary supplements.
For more information on dietary supplements, visit www.fda.gov/dietarysupplements.
Contact: Media: 1-301-796-4540 Consumers: 1-888-SAFEFOOD (toll-free)
