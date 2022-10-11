|
11.10.2022 15:30:00
Supplement Your Social Security Income With These 3 Investments
While Social Security does provide one of the best-known sources of inflation-adjusted retirement income out there, the reality is the program's typical monthly payment for a retiree is fairly modest. As a result, many retirees need a supply of cash beyond Social Security in order to cover their costs. Dividend-paying stocks can provide a supplemental source of income, but companies can cut their dividends when times get tough.To try to thread that needle, three Motley Fool contributors picked out companies that both pay current dividends and look capable of continuing that trend long term. They selected Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Read on to find out why and decide for yourself whether any of them may deserve a spot in your retirement portfolio as a source of income to supplement your Social Security.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
