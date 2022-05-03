Supplemental Health Care Partners with NBNA to Address Diversity in Nursing and Health Equity

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) has announced a partnership with the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) to support their work advocating for Black nursing professionals and quality healthcare for persons of color. SHC is proud to partner with NBNA to improve community wellbeing and actively address issues of equality, diversity, and inclusion in healthcare.

For over 50 years, the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) has provided a forum for advocacy and coalition building, promoting culturally congruent care. The association supports Black nurses, as well as their patients and communities, through signature programs, continuing education, scholarship opportunities, and health policy. NBNA's mission is "to serve as the voice for Black nurses and diverse populations ensuring equal access to professional development, promoting educational opportunities and improving health."

NBNA has hosted regional and national events for their members, and the public, to promote minority nurses' concerns and address health care disparities for over 50 years. National Black Nurses Day takes place on Capitol Hill every year and is recognized on the first Thursday of February to inform state representatives and address congressional health policy.

The 50th Annual NBNA Institute and Conference will be held in Chicago from July 26-31, 2022. Over 1,200 nurses and nursing students learn, network, and provide community services. This is also time when the organization and its partners offer scholarships to provide financial release to nurses that are entry level and seeking advance degrees. Visit NBNA's calendar of events for more information.

About National Black Nurses Association

The National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) supports over 300,000 African American nursing registered nurses, 92,000 licensed vocational/practical nurses, and 200,000 nursing students. They currently lead 111 chapters nationwide in 31 states and the district of Columbia. The NBNA is involved in a variety of national and federal advisory committees as well as being a founding organization for the National Coalition of Ethnic Minority Nurse Associations.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive. SHC welcomes all people and celebrates the breadth and diversity of our employees.

