Supplemental Health Care Wins Buffalo Business First’s Best Places to Work

SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC), a leading healthcare staffing agency, announced today that they have won first place in Buffalo Business First 2022 Best Places to Work in Western New York.

Best Places to Work is an annual employee satisfaction competition from Business First "recognizing those companies that take pride in their workplace environment." Supplemental Health Care has participated in Best Places to Work for nine consecutive years and the Buffalo team is thrilled to win the first-place award for the sixth time. They have also won second-place in their category.

SHC's President of Acute Care, Linda McDonnell, oversees the Buffalo office and shared, "This is an incredible honor. It makes it even more rewarding that this distinction is based solely on our own employees' survey responses. I'm so proud to be a part of this incredible team."

Supplemental Health Care takes pride in creating a caring and enjoyable work environment for its employees. Their supportive atmosphere helps SHC's corporate teams achieve world-class service for both their talent and clients.

About Best Places to Work

Business First puts on an annual spring awards event for Best Places to Work nominees. This year, 76 companies were named as finalists. The awards are broken down into five categories based on company size and the top three in each category receive recognition. The awards are based on the highest-ranking employee satisfaction survey results.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive. SHC welcomes all people and celebrates the breadth and diversity of our employees.

