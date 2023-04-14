Supplementation of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB to be held on 28 April 2023

The Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB, legal entity code: 110012450, registered office: Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškes, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company) which is to be held on 28 April 2023, published on 6 April 2023 in the notice of convening of the Meeting is supplemented by the item No. 8 by the proposal and decision of the Board of the Company.

Agenda of the Meeting (including its supplemented item):

Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2022. Assent to the Company’s Remuneration Report. Report of the Company‘s independent auditor. Approval of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022. Appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2022. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Policy. Election of the Company's Supervisory Board. Amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company and approval of the new version of the Articles of Association.

The information required by the applicable legal acts to be provided to the shareholders when informing them of the convening of a General Meeting of Shareholders was provided by the Company in the notice of convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders published on 6 ? pril 2023 .

The draft decision regarding the supplemented agenda item, the draft Articles of Association as well as the updated general ballot paper are attached thereof.

Further information and documents for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders are provided in the Company’s notice of 6 ? pril 2023 .

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801

Attachments