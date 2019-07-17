Supply Chain Wizard Named a 2019 "Cool Vendor" in Supply Chain Execution Technologies by Gartner

PRINCETON, N.J., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Princeton, New Jersey – Supply Chain Wizard, a leader in digital supply chain solutions and services, today announced that it has been named a 2019 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner, Inc. in Supply Chain Execution Technologies.

According to the report, "When considering vendors for this year's Cool Vendors research, we focused on two things. First, given the clear preferences of supply chain users, we looked to determine if the highlighted solutions could support both the current and future needs of supply chain organizations. Second, given the high importance supply chain users place on enhancing decision making, we looked to see if the solutions provided embedded intelligence capabilities through the use of technologies like AI or analytics. Each of the chosen Cool Vendors addresses one or both of these."

We believe that this recognition reaffirms Supply Chain Wizard's commitment to providing cutting edge digital solutions and an impact-driven digital transformation partnership to their clients.

"We feel that this is a great honor and a major milestone for Supply Chain Wizard, as we pivot towards a digital-first strategy in building our vision of Self-Driving Supply Chain," stated Evren Ozkaya, Founder and CEO of Supply Chain Wizard.

Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Supply Chain Wizard(SCW) strives to pave the road for digital transformation for its clients and leverages its portfolio of digital solutions and services to automate and optimize processes, enable optimal management of resources and facilitate data-driven decision making.

Gartner writes, "Each of the vendors highlighted in this research is taking what were once considered embryonic technologies and embedding these in their offerings to provide more packaged or semi-packaged offerings for their prospective customers.... SCW provides an evolving combination of IT tools, business intelligence, consulting, and services to help companies ratify decision making for digital scalability, interoperability and productivity."

Supply Chain Wizard offers its services to create a digital strategy and enable the journey of digital transformation via its digital solutions at its clients in different industries including pharmaceutical, life sciences, food & beverage, oil & gas and consumer goods.

"Building on our recent technology & commercial integration with Microsoft Azure to help accelerate our speed of innovation, we will continue to rapidly innovate within the supply chain domain and introduce disruptive solutions that could be easily deployed, add real bottom line value and generate high ROI for companies of any size," announced Evren Ozkaya, CEO for Supply Chain Wizard.

Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Execution Technologies" by C. Klappich, Simon Tunstall, Andrew Stevens, Greg Aimi, April 22, 2019.

Microsoft "Supply Chain Wizard Partners with Microsoft to Digitize Pharmaceutical Manufacturing," August 16, 2018.

About Supply Chain Wizard

Supply Chain Wizard is a management consulting, digital innovation and solutions firm, and a global leader specializing in serialization and traceability, supply chain strategy and operational transformation programs with presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Supply Chain Wizard partners with organizations in designing, developing and implementing digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Blockchain through its Cloud Platform to enable end-to-end Digital Supply Chain Transformations in Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical industry. Serving some of the world's largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, Supply Chain Wizard is dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision making from Shop Floor to Executive Boardrooms. To learn more about how we enable digital supply chain transformation, visit http://www.supplychainwizard.com or email info(at)supplychainwizard(dot)com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Supply Chain Wizard