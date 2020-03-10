SupplyHouse.com Champions Tradespeople with their TradeMaster of the Month Campaign

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, an e-commerce company that sells plumbing, heating, and HVAC supplies, recently implemented a TradeMaster of the Month social media campaign with the hopes of emphasizing the hard-work that tradespeople do every day.

Aside from providing exclusive benefits with their TradeMaster program, SupplyHouse.com is working to emphasize the importance of skilled work by featuring a different TradeMaster each month across their social media platforms. The featured TradeMaster is asked to answer questions on a weekly basis, allowing SupplyHouse.com to share their story across social media. Question topics focus on what got them into the trades, what they enjoy most about working in their field, their most memorable moment on the job, what their favorite industry products and resources are, and what they enjoy doing outside of their job.

Sharing each TradeMaster's story works to champion the industry as a whole by building a community surrounding the TradeMaster of the Month. Not only do SupplyHouse.com's followers look forward to TradeMaster of the Month content, but they also campaign for future features.

The company featured Danny Gronendyke as their first TradeMaster of the Month in January. Danny has been a plumber for 15 years and started his apprenticeship when he was 35-years-old. "Being selected as TradeMaster of the Month was an honor that I neither sought nor feel I deserved," said Gronendyke. "It made me feel incredibly humbled and proud of my accomplishments leading up to this point in my career."

Since implementing this campaign, SupplyHouse.com has seen an increase in overall positive engagement surrounding the trades community. "After the first month, we saw a ton of support for the TradeMaster chosen. We're even seeing pictures across social media of people meeting up with him to connect at various trade shows," says Liane Brust, Marketing Manager. "The campaign is helping to bring the community together and we love seeing TradeMasters speaking so highly of each other," Brust continued.

As an industry that is struggling to find workers and a skilled trades gap that is on the rise; SupplyHouse.com has high hopes that this campaign can begin to change the narrative of how tradespeople are perceived in today's society.

"The level of satisfaction [as an industry professional] is off the charts, and that can't be found in many other jobs, at least not by everyone. This program may showcase the best of the best and inspire others to join those ranks," expressed Gronendyke.

"It has been amazing to see members of the trade community respond so positively to the stories we've shared and how they got excited to be involved in this campaign. From advocating for the character and talents of their fellow tradespeople to encouraging the current TradeMasters, the support has been incredible," explained Joanna McDonnell, Social Media Strategist at SupplyHouse.com.

SupplyHouse.com's TradeMaster of the Month program stemmed from their TradeMaster program, which allows industry professionals to receive exclusive benefits on their site. Such benefits include reduced prices, free shipping, exclusive promotions, and a dedicated phone line. Industry professionals can apply to the TradeMaster program at SupplyHouse.com's website.

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 404 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and the greater community.

