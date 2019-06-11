SupplyHouse.com's NJ Pickup Counter Now Open 7 Days a Week, with 15-Minute Order Pickup

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, an e-commerce company that sells plumbing, heating, and HVAC supplies, recently shortened its pickup time frame from one hour to fifteen minutes or less at its Cranbury, New Jersey distribution center. The pickup counter allows New Jersey customers to place orders online and pick them up at the warehouse rather than having them shipped.

In 2018 SupplyHouse.com's Cranbury location completed nearly 4,000 pickup orders. Due to its high level of success and positive customer experience, the company decided to shorten the pick up guarantee from one hour, to fifteen minutes or less in May 2019. They also extended pickup operating hours to be 6am-6pm during weekdays and 8am-4pm on weekends, including Sundays.

Danielle Culen, who manages the pickup counter, sees the positive impacts of the counter firsthand. "Our customers have been really excited about the option to pick up their order!" said Culen. "They also love the ease of being able to place an order right here at our counter and have it ready for them within 15 minutes!"

SupplyHouse.com's Cranbury pickup counter also features a modern feel. There are photos of contractor art provided by real customers, a window that looks into their 150,000 square foot warehouse, a television playing videos from the company's YouTube channel, snacks, SupplyHouse gear, and laptops for customers to place orders.

One frequent customer at the pickup counter, Bartlomiej Kocik of Five Star Plumbing, loves the speed and ease the counter offers. He said, "SupplyHouse.com makes ordering quick and convenient. The pickup counter gives great service and is always clean." With their new extended hours and faster pickup times, the counter can now provide this great service to more customers.

By improving their pickup counter, SupplyHouse.com continues to provide the best possible service to their customers and improve their overall experience.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supplyhousecoms-nj-pickup-counter-now-open-7-days-a-week-with-15-minute-order-pickup-300864801.html

SOURCE SupplyHouse.com