SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SupplyPro announces a Contact Tracing function available on its advanced inventory control systems.

The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting every one of us. SupplyPro is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. Recent updates to SupplySystem Intelligent Software will allow customers to run a Contact Tracing Report - a powerful tool in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Knowing who has been where in a manufacturing facility has never been more crucial than it is today. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, the CDC recommends CONTACT TRACING to track their physical interactions with others to help determine who else may have been in close contact so they can take necessary precautions. This process prevents further transmission of disease by separating people who have (or may have) an infectious disease from people who do not. It is a core disease control measure that has been employed by public health agency personnel for decades.

Contact Tracing can be used to break chains of transmission, to prevent future waves or surges of cases, and to enable us to get back to work faster and safer. SupplyPro software can contribute by providing information on managed inventory, tools and supply contact – whether it's through vending systems, warehouses, cribs or storerooms.

Running the CONTACT TRACING REPORT is as easy as pushing a button. In the report manager, the desired time period under evaluation is chosen and filtered by user to identify all the locations accessed by any user. Location can also be filtered to identify all the employees that came in contact with that location. No copying of files and database manipulation to simulate a report – customers can easily identify their requirements and run the report.

Data Security & Confidentiality -

Contact tracing investigation and isolation or quarantine are among the most effective tools to reduce transmission of infectious disease. Yet like many public health activities it raises concerns about appropriately balancing individual rights, notably consent, privacy and confidentiality, with protecting the health of the community. Legal and medical professionals are providing guidance in this area. In keeping with our privacy guidelines, SupplyPro does not collect personal information about the user's health status.

Giving Back -

SupplyPro is currently offering its popular SupplyBay automated vending system below cost to support the autonomous management of essential PPE products – safety masks, gloves, sanitizer, etc. The PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MASK IS sales promotion will run during July and August. "Our goal is to help our customers get back to work safely," said Floyd Miller, CEO of SupplyPro, "this is a challenging time for all of us and it's everyone's responsibility to contribute to creating a safe working environment."

Looking Ahead -

There is no mistaking the challenge of this moment. Looking to the future, as digital and online work becomes the new normal, the demand for unique automated inventory solutions is also increasing. "In addition to reducing the touch points of each inventory transaction and supporting Contact Tracing, we are looking beyond the Covid marketing hype being used to sell more vending machines toward real solutions." According to Mike Reynolds, SupplyPro's CTO. "There are some very interesting applications for inventory control technology. Thermal cameras and infrared temperature monitoring sensors can be positioned at a crib or the point-of-use to collect data and limit access to materials based on preset health metrics. Control systems can manage both access and safety of shared inventories when workers are reducing their on-site presence. And as we look toward the future of remote workers, inventory systems can track and control the storage and utilization of materials that are positioned at remote cribs and work sites – inventory control has to include the virtual warehouse. We are asking ourselves how to best support our customers as business as unusual becomes the new normal."

About SupplyPro –

Headquartered in San Diego, California, SupplyPro is the leading provider of automated inventory management technologies, with a device-driven, cloud-based ecosystem that seamlessly meshes with most internal ERP systems and distributor delivery solutions. More than 1.8 million monthly users, from manufacturing to aerospace and high-tech fabrication, rely on the SupplyPro platform to increase efficiencies, profitability and competitiveness. For more information visit: http://supplypro.com/



