Supporting Local Business with TheShopLocalProject.com

BAFFIN, Salomon, ENDVR.io, and many more join forces to launch The Shop Local Project

STONEY CREEK, ON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - It is so inspiring to see the many extraordinary examples of generosity and kindness in the face of COVID-19.

In this spirit, BAFFIN, Salomon, ENDVR.io, and many more in the retail industry have come together to support independent specialty retailers through a not-for-profit initiative, The Shop Local Project.

This collaboration aims to help local retailers weather this storm by providing a free online platform to sell discounted gift cards, giving consumers a simple and direct way to support their favorite stores that may not have a well-developed online storefront.

"ENDVR has always been focused on building community - bringing together brands, stores, and frontline employees together to help drive sales on the store floor. The Shop Local Project is a great opportunity to build an even bigger community by giving consumers the chance to support their favourite local stores during these tough times, so that these businesses can continue to grow in the future," Steve Gendron, Co-CEO at ENDVR.io.

Through the Shop Local Project, retailers receive the proceeds from the sales daily, helping to keep stores afloat now so they continue to serve communities in the future. The Shop Local Project is not one person or one company — it's the collective effort of an entire industry whose common belief is that the resilience of retail during this time will require a coordinated effort to support all stakeholders.

This crisis has hit the entire retail sector very hard, but as Mark Hubner, VP of Brand & Strategy at Baffin Footwear, explains, "The Shop Local Project is a shining example of how we rally together in times of crisis. When the team at ENDVR shared this idea, Baffin didn't think twice about jumping in to help out. It's a refreshing opportunity to help your community, while maintaining safe-physical distance in a time when it can be challenging to do so."

Specialty retailers are invaluable to the communities they serve, and they need help. Currently, over 75% of core shops are still closed, and about 50% of them do not have an e-commerce site that would help them maintain sales. The Shop Local Project provides a solution with its online platform. There is no cost for retailers who participate in this initiative.

If you're a retailer, brand or consumer who wants to get involved, learn more at TheShopLocalProject.com.

About Baffin Ltd.

Since 1979, Baffin has remained a family run business, manufacturing the best-performing cold-weather footwear in Stoney Creek, Canada – with its core focus and expertise being technically advanced, high quality boots. Baffin designs, develops, tests and produces footwear and apparel for the most extreme conditions on Earth, from the North Pole to the South Pole and everything in between. Whether it's an outdoor adventure or an industrial safety application, everything we do is a function-first endeavour.

