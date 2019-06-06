Supporting the next generation of middle-class workers in Ontario

Modernized strategy will serve young Canadians facing barriers to employment

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's continued prosperity depends on young Canadians launching meaningful careers. By helping them gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at success, we are investing in our greatest asset—our people.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, along with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, highlighted the Government's investment of over $1.7 million in the Information and Communications Technology Council's CareerConnect program. This investment supports over 120 youth in Barrie, Peterborough, the St. Catharines-Niagara region, Toronto, Greater Sudbury, the Ottawa area and Windsor gain employment experience and skills related to their fields of study and career goals in order to make a successful transition into the labour market.

This announcement follows one by the Minister earlier this week. On June 3, 2019, Minister Hajdu announced the launch of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS). This new strategy will provide more flexible employment services and enhanced supports for all young Canadians. It will help youth develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market and ensure that no one is left behind.

Also on June 3, the Minister also launched a Call for Proposals for Employment and Social Development Canada funding under the YESS from organizations that help young people overcome barriers to employment. The Call is open from June 3 to July 26, 2019.

Quotes

"The strategy builds on the success of the Youth Employment Strategy to support the next generation of the middle class. Young Canadians are talented, ambitious and hard-working, but getting a strong start in the workforce can be challenging for many. The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy will make it easier for young people to transition from the classroom to the workforce, including those facing barriers. It is part of our plan to ensure that everyone has a fair chance at success."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

"Investments like these will have an impact in Ottawa Centre and across the country. This strategy will be critical for young people to build skills, self-confidence, and responsibility. Our government will always continue to create job opportunities for young people that will be meaningful and essential to their futures."

– The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Preparing and harnessing the full potential of Canada's youth to innovate and scale tomorrow's industries has never been more critical for our economy. We are thrilled with this announcement that builds key skills while creating employment prospects and a shared digital future for Canada's youth in the coming years."

– Namir Anani, President and CEO, Information and Communications Technology Council

Quick Facts

Potential occupations for participants in the Information and Communications Technology Council's CareerConnect program include software engineers and designers, system testing technicians, computer programmers and interactive media developers, computer network technicians, information systems analysts and consultants and computer and information systems managers.

The YESS has been modernized to respond to recommendations made by the Expert Panel on Youth Employment to deliver a wider range of programs to help youth overcome barriers to employment and gain the skills, abilities and work experience needed to get a strong start in their careers. The modernized strategy will aim to offer more flexible services, broadened eligibility and enhanced supports for youth facing barriers to employment tailored to address each individual's challenges.

Under the YESS, Employment and Social Development Canada has launched a Call for Proposals for funding for 2020–21 from organizations that help young people overcome barriers to employment. The Call will be open from June 3 to July 26, 2019 . Projects can be either national or regional in scope and may start as early as April 1, 2020 .

. Projects can be either national or regional in scope and may start as early as . National : Project activities must take place in three or more provinces or territories.

: Project activities must take place in three or more provinces or territories.

Regional : Project activities can be provincial, territorial or local in scope, but are limited to one province or territory.

: Project activities can be provincial, territorial or local in scope, but are limited to one province or territory. Organizations are strongly encouraged to open an account on the secure Government Grants and Contributions Online Service portal, a one-time process that will allow them to apply for this and other funding opportunities across Employment and Social Development Canada.The previous streams of YES, Skills Link, Career Focus and Summer Work Experience have been integrated to create a more holistic approach to funding and service delivery. The Canada Summer Jobs program has expanded eligibility to all youth aged 15 to 30—no longer restricting the program to just students.

To help youth people gain the skills and work they need to find and maintain good employment, Budget 2019 proposes to build on previous investments with an additional $49.5 million over five years to launch a modernized Youth Employment Strategy. Through Budget 2018, the Government is providing an additional $448.5 million over five years starting in 2018–19 to modernize the strategy, as well as to continue providing more Canada Summer Jobs in summer 2019.

Backgrounder

Youth Employment Modernization

Associated Links

Youth Employment and Skills Strategy – Call for Proposals

Grants and Contributions Online Services

Canada Summer Jobs

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada