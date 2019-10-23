Supreme Auctions Announces Luxury Texas Estate, Regency Oaks in The Woodlands, to Sell at No-Reserve Auction

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regency Oaks is located in the master-planned community of The Woodlands, to the north of downtown Houston. The residence sits within Carlton Woods gated community, home to the unique Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

This stunning residence will be offered at a luxury no-reserve auction on November 21, 2019, with Supreme Auctions in cooperation with Mariana Urdaibay and Kathy Llaguno of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan.

The estate presents an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a magnificent property that matches or exceeds the requirements of the most discerning buyer. "Supreme Auctions is in the business of selling some of the most prestigious houses in the USA," says Jennie Heal, the company's President. "Our track record in the greater Houston area this year is no exception: no room for improvement with a 100% sales success rate. I am looking forward to maintaining a perfect 100% with Regency Oaks, as the property is one of the few to render me speechless." As co-listing agent Mariana Urdaibay states "I have plenty of experience selling very special properties, but Regency Oaks is in a class all its own. Where to start? Location, location, location: the house borders the eighth fairway of the Nicklaus Signature Golf Course! The huge, beautiful lot affords endless, spellbinding views of the mansion bathed in natural light. And that's before you even cross the threshold."

The 8,400 square feet of Regency Oaks house everything to delight the most sophisticated and demanding homeowner: a formal dining room to accommodate at least twelve guests; two libraries/studies; a professional-quality chef's kitchen; six bedrooms, and six baths. It abounds in exquisite, unique details born of the finest craftsmanship. Just one example: a wrought-iron circular staircase affords a view of the finest pool imaginable. This barely scratches the surface of an architectural masterpiece that has to be seen to be believed. Regency Oaks is a gleaming jewel whose private setting is spectacular.

The sellers have this to say: "The Woodlands is a great community, and Regency Oaks is a great property. The house is a beautiful home and an excellent investment. This is our simple message to the new owners: 'enjoy!'".

The Woodlands is home to specialty fine dining, upscale shopping, numerous parks and trails including the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion that showcases artists from around the globe. Once you're ready to venture forth from the Woodlands, Houston beckons. Boasting some of the nation's cutting-edge aerospace and aviation research and manufacturing companies, world-class medical and life sciences industries - to name just a very few - Houston is one of America's most energetic economic powerhouses. Come for the manifold business opportunities, stay for the livability. From an astonishing number of tranquil parks to its internationally-renowned restaurant scene, the greater Houston area beckons everyone who appreciates the good life. And despite its standing as one of the USA's fastest-growing cities, Houston is not anonymous: this well-rounded metropolis will never surrender a unique identity anchored in true Southern charm. The Woodlands is close enough to give its new owners easy access to the sophistication and fast-pace of the big city while far enough away to guarantee a serene lifestyle.

The opportunity to acquire such a home could be once-in-a-lifetime.

Regency Oaks will be sold at a luxury no-reserve auction on November 21, 2019. To learn more, contact Supreme Auction at 866-922-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com

