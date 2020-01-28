Supreme Auctions Announces the Luxury No-Reserve Auction of Woodway Pines in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestled within a gated enclave bordering Uptown Houston, Woodway Pines provides the discerning buyer with a tranquil setting, highly sought-after neighborhood and stellar features throughout this marvelous property. On February 27, 2020, this opulent residence will be offered at a live luxury no-reserve auction with Supreme Auctions in cooperation with Vallone & Associates, Inc.

"Following our 96% sales success rate in 2019, which included many luxury property sales in Texas, we are thrilled to be back in Houston," stated Jennie Heal, President of Supreme Auctions. "With Woodway Pines positioned in one of the leading neighborhoods outside the borders of the 610 Loop, the Pine Shadows subdivision offers the most favorable properties for buyers who want to experience the best of Houston and desire the ideal work-to-life balance."

This spectacular home will ignite the imagination with its gorgeous design and unlimited possibilities… the perfect combination of Southern hospitality and unsurpassed beauty! With a spacious layout including five bedrooms, five bathrooms, custom kitchen, formal living room, office, and dining room, three-car garage with motor court, wine storage room, beamed ceilings, and abundant floor plan, this property has everything you need and more. The potential for the new owners is truly immeasurable.

"Woodway Pines has the ideal private gated enclave location," stated the current owner. "The property has been exquisitely maintained, giving the feeling of a brand-new home. The grand entrance, stunning architectural features, sophisticated iron finishes, lush grounds, large island kitchen, and so much more make this estate formal yet creates a comfortable and inviting atmosphere."

Located within minutes of Memorial Park, this splendid home is conveniently located for walking and biking trails, lakes, golf and more. Woodway Pines is situated just moments away from downtown Houston.

"Due to its notoriety of being the fourth largest city in the nation, Houston is nationally recognized for its diversity," stated Heal. "It is a mecca for businesses. Fortune 500 companies such as Phillips 66, Sysco and Waste Management, Inc., are headquartered in this city. Houston is also home to The Galleria retail area, Minute Maid Park, Rice University, the Museum District, Toyota Center, and a variety of theaters. Whether your interest is education, professional sports, shopping or the arts, you will find them all in Houston."

Woodway Pines will be sold at a live luxury no-reserve auction on February 27, 2020. To learn more, contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com.

