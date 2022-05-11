Surefire Local Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces 2022

The company is highlighted for winning employee engagement and creating a great culture for its workplace.

VIENNA, Va. , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), the leading all-in-one marketing intelligence platform for local businesses to attract customers and grow profits efficiently, announced today the company has been recognized as one of the nation's best workplaces by Inc. Magazine.

Inc. Magazine's annual list of Best Workplaces 2022 recognizes the leading companies winning employee engagement and creating a great culture for their workplace. Thousands of best-in-class companies competed to make the Best Workplaces list, agreeing to employee surveys that determined which participants had the most satisfied teams, including employees' stance on management effectiveness to employee perks, and wellbeing. The companies named to Inc.'s prestigious Best Workplaces list are those who excel at finding and keeping the best people.

"Our mission from day one has always been to provide our customers with world-class software that they love and rely on every day. That mission can only be achieved if you have the absolute best people working to deliver on that promise each and every day," said Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO of Surefire Local. "I am immensely proud of our entire company and the culture we have built at Surefire Local."

There are many testaments as to why Surefire Local earned the recognition of being one of the nation's best workplaces. First and foremost, is the company's adoption of a dynamic work-from-anywhere culture that empowers employees to work their best way. The company's leadership team encourages a transparent and collaborative work environment that inspires employees to think without borders and to push new initiatives they believe will better the company. And most importantly, from an employee well-being perspective, the company provides employees with a suite of no-cost insurance benefits, unlimited paid time off, and monthly virtual and in-person events to bring everyone together to celebrate collective accomplishments.

Surefire Local provides the industry's most complete all-in-one marketing intelligence platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses make online marketing easier so they can grow profitably. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

