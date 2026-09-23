Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.09.2026 15:08:40

Surf Air Mobility Enters Into Agreement With SkyDance Air For OperatorOS, Shares Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM), an airline company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with SkyDance Air for OperatorOS, Surf Air Mobility's SurfOS flight operations software for Part 135 operators powered by Palantir Technologies (PLTR).

This contract is the company's second commercial OperatorOS agreement and supports its goal of having five operators using OperatorOS by the end of 2026. Surf Air Mobility will receive a percentage of the revenue from all SkyDance flights managed through the OperatorOS software.

The agreement supports Surf Air Mobility's efforts to expand SurfOS across the private aviation and advanced air mobility markets through its three main products: BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and OwnerOS.

In the pre-market hours on the NYSE, the shares for Surf Air were trading 5.64 percent higher at $0.8135, after closing Tuesday's trading 14.89 percent up.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantir

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Palantir

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Palantir 167,50 4,08% Palantir

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX dreht ins Minus - 7.000-Punkte-Marke erstmals geknackt -- DAX leichter -- Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex abgibt. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen