Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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23.09.2026 15:08:40
Surf Air Mobility Enters Into Agreement With SkyDance Air For OperatorOS, Shares Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM), an airline company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with SkyDance Air for OperatorOS, Surf Air Mobility's SurfOS flight operations software for Part 135 operators powered by Palantir Technologies (PLTR).
This contract is the company's second commercial OperatorOS agreement and supports its goal of having five operators using OperatorOS by the end of 2026. Surf Air Mobility will receive a percentage of the revenue from all SkyDance flights managed through the OperatorOS software.
The agreement supports Surf Air Mobility's efforts to expand SurfOS across the private aviation and advanced air mobility markets through its three main products: BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and OwnerOS.
In the pre-market hours on the NYSE, the shares for Surf Air were trading 5.64 percent higher at $0.8135, after closing Tuesday's trading 14.89 percent up.
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