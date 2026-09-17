Surf Air Mobility Stock Surges 35% On First OperatorOS Commercial Deal

(RTTNews) - Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is up 35.38 percent, gaining $0.1760 to $0.6730 on Thursday. The move comes after the company announced a definitive agreement with Sprintbach Aviation for OperatorOS, its SurfOS flight operations software for Part 135 operators powered by Palantir Technologies.

Surf Air Mobility is currently trading at $0.6730, up from the previous close of $0.4970 after opening at $0.5949 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $0.5474 and $0.6339 during the session, with trading volume at 15.86 million shares versus average volume of 5.61 million.

The agreement is Surf Air Mobility's first commercial OperatorOS contract, with the company set to earn a percentage of revenue from Sprintbach flights managed through the software. Sprintbach operates nine aircraft with 16 pilots, while OperatorOS provides aircraft and crew scheduling, flight management, reporting and distribution capabilities. Surf Air Mobility said the agreement supports its goal of having five operators live on OperatorOS by the end of 2026. Shares have traded between $0.4560 and $6.1710 over the past 52 weeks.