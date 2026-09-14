Surf Air Mobility's Mokulele Wins $19.4 Mln Hawaii Air Service Contract

(RTTNews) - Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM), an air mobility company, said Monday that its airline subsidiary, Mokulele Airlines, has been awarded a new Essential Air Service (EAS) contract by the U.S. Department of Transportation to continue scheduled air service to Lanai, Hawaii.

The contract provides $19.4 million in EAS subsidies, excluding incremental passenger fare revenue, over four years through August 2030, doubling the term of the previous contract.

Surf Air Mobility said Mokulele was selected through a competitive process, with the Department of Transportation citing its track record serving the Lanai community, established infrastructure in Hawaii and interline connectivity.

Under the new contract, Mokulele will operate 63 weekly round trips, or 126 weekly flights, connecting Lanai with Honolulu and Kahului/Maui. The schedule includes 42 weekly round trips to Honolulu and 21 weekly round trips to Kahului.

Mokulele currently operates about 112 daily departures across five islands and has upgraded its Hawaii fleet with new Cessna Caravans, along with updated ground and lounge infrastructure. The company has also deployed its SurfOS software across the Hawaii operation to modernize scheduling, maintenance and flight operations.

The contract supports Surf Air Mobility's broader air mobility strategy, including its plans to launch commercial passenger electric flights using BETA Technologies' ALIA aircraft once certified.

Surf Air Mobility shares were up about 8% in pre-market trading after closing at $0.5092 on Friday.