Surge Energy America Announces Promotion of Chris Alonzo to Senior Vice President

HOUSTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") today announced the Company has promoted Chris Alonzo to Senior Vice President, Development and Operations from Vice President, Development effective March 16, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Surge Energy)

Mr. Alonzo's role will continue to oversee the subsurface technical team, completion and production teams, infrastructure team, and land organization.  Recently his role was expanded to include the oversight of the field operations and drilling functions.

"Chris is an important member of Surge's Senior Leadership and has been instrumental in helping deliver outstanding company results these past few years," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "I have significant confidence Chris will continue to provide excellent leadership in his expanded role and the company will continue to deliver impressive results now and in the future."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin.  The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 114,000 net acres in the Permian Basin as of Q3 2022.  For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations 
Email: InvestorRelations@SurgeEnergyA.com 
Phone: 832-333-2400

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surge-energy-america-announces-promotion-of-chris-alonzo-to-senior-vice-president-301776163.html

SOURCE Surge Energy

