Surge in ‘no-fault evictions’ prompts calls to renew UK-wide ban

Tenants were protected from the practice by lockdown, but are now suffering ‘devastating’ consequencesThe number of renting households made homeless because of “no-fault” evictions has surged higher than pre-pandemic levels, sparking fresh calls for the government to ban the practice.Close to 20,000 households in England were made homeless by landlords using section 21 notices in 2021/22, up from almost 9,000 the previous financial year, “alarming” new government figures reveal. Continue reading...