Surgent Exam Review Is Winner of 2020 BIG Innovation Award

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past several years, Surgent has become a major player in the Exam Prep market, having invested millions of dollars in its proprietary A.S.A.P. Techonology™. Surgent prides itself on its sophisticated, adaptive approach to exam prep for accounting certifications, and is known for its innovation within the industry, which has enabled thousands of accounting and finance professionals to pass various credentialing exams the first time, while studying far fewer hours than what traditional courses would require.

Surgent's A.S.A.P. Technology powers the company's CPA, CMA, CISA, EA and CIA Exam Review courses. It first identifies each user's level of comprehension of the exam content and then pairs that data with real exam grading measures to generate personalized study plans which maximize the individual's study time by focusing more on those weaker areas. Within this technology is the first-of-its-kind ReadySCORE™, a feature that quantifies each user's exam readiness with 99% accuracy, allowing users to see how they're progressing through their studies and when they are exam-ready.

Surgent's most recent innovation, MyMCQ™, automatically adjusts the difficulty level of multiple-choice questions based on each candidate's level of proficiency in that topic, pushing them to more advanced competency levels and getting them exam ready more efficiently. Since its release MyMCQ has reduced study time by an additional 17%.

"We understand that, for accounting students, certifications are key to achieving their career goals. That's why we continue to innovate our product offerings, continuously making our technology more adaptive, and helping the user to succeed every step of the way," said Liz Kolar, Chief Knowledge Officer at Surgent. "We're truly honored to receive the BIG Innovation Award for our efforts, and look forward to continuing this good work throughout 2020 and beyond."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration for a sought-after BIG Innovation Award. Nominations were then judged in a rigorous process created by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

"Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Surgent as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

About Surgent Professional Education

Surgent Professional Education has a 30-year history of leadership in accounting, finance, and tax education. For most of the company's long history, Surgent has been known as one of the most trusted providers of the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) that CPAs need to earn each year to maintain their professional credentials. More recently, Surgent has become one of the fastest-growing Exam Review course providers, offering prep courses for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Enrolled Agent (EA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), and Certified Internal Systems Auditor (CISA) exams.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

