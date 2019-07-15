Surgent Launches ExamMatrix, A Website to Aid Accounting Students and Professionals Throughout the Designation-Seeking Process

DEVON, Pa., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surgent is proud to announce the recent launch of a newly revamped ExamMatrix website, acquired as a result of a partnership between ExamMatrix and Surgent Professional Education. Prior to joining forces in 2015, ExamMatrix was an early innovator in adaptive learning-based exam review and Surgent was a leading provider of continuing professional education (CPE) courses for accounting and tax professionals. Today, Surgent provides one of the fastest-growing lines of exam review courses for CPAs, CISAs, EAs, CIAs, and CMAs - which include the most comprehensive, up-to-date exam materials in the world - built upon our A.S.A.P. Technology™ which is widely recognized as the most advanced adaptive learning technology in the exam prep industry. ExamMatrix, in its new iteration now powered by Surgent, fuses the best qualities of both companies, repackaged and repurposed in a user-friendly, aesthetically pleasing web experience jam packed with information.

ExamMatrix fills a void in the accounting certification landscape. There is an abundance of information related to selecting an exam review course and study strategies for the actual exams required to become Certified Public Accountants, Certified Management Accountants, Certified Information Systems Auditors, Certified Internal Auditors, Enrolled Agents, or any one of the many other designations an accounting student or professional may choose to pursue. But it is far more difficult to find information that helps potential credential seekers navigate all the other decision points in the process. Whether they are college students, young professionals, professionals looking to make a career change, or professionals considering pursuing another accounting designation, ExamMatrix will now bridge that informational gap by providing short, digestible videos and blog content for people at every stage of their educational and professional journeys. This practical, researched content will help them explore potential career options, learn how to pursue their chosen options, and allow users to participate in an interactive community forum that facilitates conversation among ExamMatrix users, as well as with Surgent's network of industry experts. In addition, the ExamMatrix site will feature a broad array of videos and other content featuring the experiences of real students and professionals, sharing their insights and advice with the community.

The new ExamMatrix website and its interactive forum are both free and open to anyone who is interested in participating. To join the forum, users simply need to register for a free account by visiting https://www.exammatrix.com/exam-review-forum/.

About Surgent

Surgent Professional Education has a more than 30-year history of leadership in accounting, finance, and tax education. Since its founding in 1985, Surgent has been known as one of the most trusted providers of the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) that CPAs need to earn each year to maintain their professional credentials. Surgent provides thousands of CPE webinars, self-study courses, CPE packages, and live seminars this year for accounting, tax preparation, and financial professionals across the country. We partner with nearly all state societies of CPAs and hundreds of the nation's top accounting firms.

More recently, Surgent has become one of the fastest-growing Exam Review course providers, offering adaptive learning-based exam prep courses for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Enrolled Agent (EA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), and Certified Internal Systems Auditor (CISA) Exams.

