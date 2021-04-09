Surgeon Partners with Innovative Medical Device Company

MIAMI, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, a patient with a broken wrist presented to a location of OrthoNOW®, a walk-in orthopedic center for emergencies, pain assessment/treatment and rehabilitation. This was the first step in what would be remarkable care; healthcare as it should be for everyone.

At OrthoNOW®, he was quickly assessed, splinted, and his surgery promptly e-scheduled through a patient- friendly admission process. The subspecialist surgeon reviewed his x-rays remotely, real-time, via the OrthoNOW® app, an award-winning digital health tool that allows the orthopedic clinician to plan treatment with the appropriate surgeon, if necessary. His next step was an outpatient surgery at the Surgery Center at Doral, in the same building, with Dr. Alejandro Badia, founder and surgeon at Badia Hand to Shoulder Center.

Throughout the course of his treatment, the patient received the highest level of care with the most state-of-the art technology. During his wrist surgery, Dr. Badia, a trailblazer when it comes to utilizing the latest technology to provide the optimal care for his patients, used both IntelliSense® HandHeld Robotics and The Lever Action Plate System® in the same procedure, with outstanding results.

Both technologies helped to improve the patient's outcome. The IntelliSense® HandHeld Robotics is a drill with integrated sensing technology. Unlike conventional surgical drills, it has auto-stop features and real-time depth measurement, which provides surgeons the exact size screw to use during the procedure, while simultaneously stopping drill rotation at the far side of the bone before plunging and possibly injuring other critical structures. The plate used to correct his wrist fracture is also revolutionary with a novel feature, lever support, for this specific fracture that involved the joint space.

Dr. Badia is the second surgeon in the world to use the technology and the first to use it at an ambulatory surgical center. The first implantation was mere weeks ago at Shriner's Hospital for Children-Philadelphia. The Lever Action Plate System® has beam technology that aligns the fracture with the utmost precision. This is critical because it not only reduces the possibility for a repeat surgery to adjust the plate but could also facilitate improved healing due to the accuracy of the alignment.

This cascade of outstanding care was provided in an efficient, cost-effective outpatient setting. The patient was able to go home to recover without a costly, unnecessary hospital stay. While breaking a bone is never an ideal occurrence, the prompt and targeted care this patient received embodies the ideal experience. By choosing to start his journey with OrthoNOW, he received the highest quality of care from a renowned surgeon, delivered with the most innovative technology, hence resulting in the best possible outcome. This is how healthcare should be.

Dr. Alejandro Badia, MD, FACS is a fellowship trained hand and upper extremity orthopedic surgeon in Doral, Florida. After graduating from Cornell University and NYU, Dr. Badia went on to complete his hand fellowship at Alleghany General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He followed that fellowship with an AO trauma fellowship in Freiburg, Germany. His dynamic career includes serving as Chief of Hand Surgery at Baptist Hospital in Miami, serving as the past worldwide president of the International Society for Sport Traumatology of the Hand, working overseas with an active international hand fellowship, inaugurating the Badia Hand to Shoulder Center, and founding OrthoNOW®, the first immediate orthopedic urgent care center in South Florida, currently seeking strategic partnership to replicate the model nationally. Additionally, Dr. Badia co-founded the Miami Anatomical Research Center, serves on the editorial board of two hand journals, and is a founding member of the American Hand Institute. Last year, he published Healthcare From the Trenches which chronicles the complex healthcare barriers in the U.S. from both the providers' and patients' perspectives.

McGinley Orthopedics (MO) develops innovative engineering solutions for surgical procedures. MO strives to engineer medical technologies which improve patient care by reducing costs and improving safety. With a large engineering staff and the ability to create real time prototypes at McGinley Manufacturing, McGinley Orthopedics is able to be on the cutting edge of medical technology advancement. The Company has FDA Clearance on a small-bone version of its IntelliSense Drill Technology® and The Lever Action Plate System®. www.mcginleyorthopedics.com

