Surgery Partners To Be Acquired By HealthSpan Partners In $5.7 Bln Deal; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Outpatient surgical facility operator Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) announced on Monday that it has agreed to be acquired by HealthSpan Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at about $5.7 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Surgery Partners shareholders, other than affiliates of Bain Capital, will receive $23.50 per share in cash.

Bain Capital, which owns about 39% of Surgery Partners' outstanding shares, will roll over its shares into the acquiring entity and remain a significant partner in Surgery Partners following the transaction, the companies said.

The companies said the combination would create one of the largest outpatient surgical care platforms in the United States.

HealthSpan Partners plans to fund the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and new debt financing commitments already secured.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Upon closing, Surgery Partners will become a privately held company and its shares will no longer trade on Nasdaq.

On Nasdaq, shares of Surgery Partners were up 45.94 percent, trading at $22.99.