Viemed Healthcare Aktie
WKN DE: A2G832 / ISIN: CA92663R1055
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10.06.2026 20:34:13
Surgery Partners vs. Viemed Healthcare: Which Outpatient Care Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As healthcare delivery shifts away from traditional hospitals, investors are weighing the merits of outpatient giants versus home-based specialists. Choosing between Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) depends on your preferred medical niche.Surgery Partners operates a massive network of surgical facilities, while Viemed focuses on high-tech respiratory care within patients’ homes. They represent two different ways to play on the rising demand for efficient, lower-cost healthcare. Both companies are navigating a complex regulatory environment while scaling their service models across the United States.SGRY focuses on providing surgical solutions through a network of outpatient centers and surgical hospitals. It operates more than 300 locations across 30 states to serve patients and physicians. Within the broader healthcare stock market, the company generates revenue primarily through patient services, with 42.7% from government payors and 52.3% from private insurance. This concentration in large payor groups is a central part of its revenue model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viemed Healthcare Inc Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Viemed Healthcare zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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03.03.26
|Ausblick: Viemed Healthcare veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)