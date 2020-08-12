NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Summary

Surgical Adhesion Barriers (Wound Care Management) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Wound Care Management therapeutic area.



The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Adhesion Barriers market for the year 2020 and beyond.Surgical adhesion barriers are used for the prevention of fibrous bands of scar tissue which develop after surgery and bind anatomic surfaces.



These post-surgical adhesions occur in almost 95% of patients who have had multiple laparotomies.



Surgical procedures vary from cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, obstetrics, gynecological to other types of surgeries such as orthopedic and peripheral nerve operations.There are a variety of surgical adhesion barriers on the market.



In order to have market appeal, the ideal adhesion barrier should have characteristics such as anti-adhesiveness, high biocompatibility, resorbable properties, adherence to traumatized surfaces, effectiveness on oozing surfaces, applicable through laparoscopes, and cost efficient.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -



Currently marketed Surgical Adhesion Barriers and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total Surgical Adhesion Barriers market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Surgical Adhesion Barriers market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Surgical Adhesion Barriers market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered: Ethicon , Sanofi Genzyme, FzioMed Inc, W.L.



Gore & Associates Inc, Medtronic Plc, MAST Biosurgery, AG



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source.



The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Surgical Adhesion Barriers marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Reasons to Buy

The model will enable you to -

- Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Adhesion Barriers market.

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Surgical Adhesion Barriers market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Surgical Adhesion Barriers market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track device sales in the global and country-specific Surgical Adhesion Barriers market from 2015-2030.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



