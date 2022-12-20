|
20.12.2022 15:08:00
Surgical Care Coalition Disappointed in Congress' Failure to Support Patients and Physicians in Year-End Spending Package and Urges Congress to Change Course in Final Legislation
WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surgical Care Coalition (SCC) issued the following statement in response to Congress releasing a draft of the year-end spending legislation.
"Despite overwhelming bipartisan, bicameral support to stop the full Medicare physician payment cut, Congress failed once again to end the cycle of harmful Medicare cuts, showing a disregard for vulnerable seniors. To make matters worse, Congress is also affirming substantial payment cuts in 2024. The draft omnibus legislation demonstrates a lack of commitment to our nation's seniors and continues to put off a long-term solution. We urge Congress to change course, reflect the will of the nearly 270 Senators and Representatives who have urged leadership to take action to protect patient care and change the legislation before voting on it this week."
This draft legislation is unacceptable and ignores the support of 220 Representatives and nearly 50 Senators who want to see patients protected by fully stopping these cuts.
About the Surgical Care Coalition
The Surgical Care Coalition advocates for access to quality surgical care for all Americans. The Surgical Care Coalition is comprised of 14 professional associations that proudly represent the more than 180,000 surgeons and anesthesiologists working across the country with a common goal of improving the quality of care, and quality of life, for all patients.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgical-care-coalition-disappointed-in-congress-failure-to-support-patients-and-physicians-in-year-end-spending-package-and-urges-congress-to-change-course-in-final-legislation-301707250.html
SOURCE Surgical Care Coalition
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKräftige Erholung: ATX zieht deutlich an -- DAX steigt und pendelt um 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Asien fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.