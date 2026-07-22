Surging Crude Oil Prices May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to move back to the downside following the rebound seen in the previous session.

An extended surge by the price of crude oil may weigh on Wall Street amid concerns about the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

U.S. Central Command said it successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran on Tuesday.

Centcom said U.S. forces targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The continued strikes come as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. remains open to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict but argued Iran is "not serious about talks."

"If they're serious, we're serious. If they're not, then we will do what is necessary to protect our interests and also the interests of our allies," Rubio said.

U.S. crude oil futures have soared by nearly 3 percent amid concerns about supply disruptions, reaching their highest levels in over a month.

However, traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of key earnings news, with tech giants Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA) and IBM Corp. (IBM) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

"The key question is whether earnings can justify both elevated valuations and the scale of AI-related investment," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. "Investors will be focused not only on headline revenue and profit, but also on cloud growth, AI monetisation, margins and capital-expenditure guidance."

She added, "Strong results could allow technology shares to remain resilient despite higher oil, while weaker guidance could expose the market's dependence on a relatively narrow group of companies."

After trending lower over the past few sessions, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday. The major averages all moved notably higher, with the Nasdaq leading the charge.

The major averages finished the day off their highs of the session but still firmly positive. The Nasdaq jumped 329.13 points or 1.3 percent to 25,837.21, the S&P 500 advanced 65.92 points or 0.9 percent to 7,509.20 and the Dow climbed 385.38 points or 0.7 percent to 52,224.64.

A positive reaction to some of the latest earnings news seemed to inspire traders to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the recent weakness.

Shares of 3M (MMM) soared by 7.3 percent after the industrial conglomerate reported better than expected second quarter results.

Auto giant General Motors (GM) also spiked by 4.9 percent after reporting second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Shares of Novartis (NVS) also surged by 2.9 percent after the Swiss pharmaceutical company reported second quarter results that beat expectations.

Strength among technology stocks is also contributing to the rebound on Wall Street, as reflected by the jump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the tech sector's best performances, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index soaring by 5.9 percent.

Substantial strength was also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 5.2 percent leap by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Outside of the tech sector, gold stocks moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 5.2 percent.

Brokerage, steel oil producer and pharmaceutical stocks also saw significant strength, while software stocks showed a notable move to the downside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are soaring $2.71 to $87.05 a barrel after surging $1.86 to $84.34 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,135.80, up $59.40 compared to the previous session's close of $4,076.40. On Tuesday, gold jumped $60.50.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 163.04 yen compared to the 163.16 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1412 compared to yesterday's $1.1397.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, as a rebound in memory and semiconductor shares on optimism over AI-driven demand helped offset rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Traders also looked ahead to earnings from major U.S. technology companies for additional clues on the trajectory of the AI trade.

The U.S. dollar index held near a one-week high on the back of rising U.S.-Iran tensions and concerns over new U.S. tariffs.

Amid escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out immediate peace talks with Iran and said the U.S. will likely strike the Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility.

Trump also unveiled a phased tariff plan for imported generic medicines after imposing a 50 percent tariff on a wide range of goods imported from Canada.

Gold traded up nearly 1 percent at $4,118 an ounce, extending gains for a fourth consecutive session despite pressure from hawkish Fed pricing.

Brent crude prices jumped nearly 3 percent above $93 a barrel, climbing for a fourth day and hitting almost six-week highs as risks to global supply spread beyond the Middle East to the Black Sea.

China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally higher at 3,867.03 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1 percent to 24,892.66. Tencent Holdings slumped more than 7 percent as concerns grew about its mobile gaming business.

Japanese markets gave up initial gains to end slightly lower as oil prices surged and the yen slid past 163 per dollar for the first time since 1986, keeping broader sentiment in check.

The Nikkei 225 Index closed 0.2 percent lower at 66,115.60 after hitting an intraday high of 67,592.20, led by strong gains in the chip sector. The broader Topix Index closed 0.5 percent higher at 4,033.13 after data showed Japanese exports rose for a tenth straight month.

Seoul stocks ended higher for a second straight session after data showed South Korea's semiconductor exports soared 180 percent year-on-year in the first 20 days of July, underscoring sustained AI-driven demand.

The Kospi Index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6,797.70 after rising as high as 7,166 earlier. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.6 percent ahead of Alphabet's second-quarter earnings results due later in the day.

Australian markets eked out modest gains, led by energy stocks as oil prices hit a five-week high on heightened Middle East tensions. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent to 8,823, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.3 percent higher at 9,004.90.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index advanced 0.8 percent to 13,763.18, reaching its highest level since July 9.

Europe

European stocks are mostly higher on Wednesday despite heightened Middle East tensions and caution ahead of earnings from big U.S. technology companies.

Brent crude futures jumped nearly 4 percent to hit a seven-week high above $94 a barrel after the U.S. military carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran and President Trump vowed to bomb Pickaxe Mountain. Iranian media reported explosions in Bushehr, home to the Iranian nuclear power plant.

There was some respite on the data front, with U.K. consumer price inflation slowing in June to the lowest since March last year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 2.8 percent increase in May. Prices were expected to climb 2.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, as expected, compared to an increase of 0.2 percent in May.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent.

Dutch staffing company Randstad has soared after its quarterly organic revenue growth beat expectations.

Spanish bank Santander has also risen after underlying second-quarter net profit rose 17 percent from last year, driven by a solid performance in Spain and Britain.

Airbus shares have also jumped in Paris. The aerospace group announced a €5 billion share buyback program to be carried out over the next three years and reaffirmed its earlier announced fiscal 2026 outlook of around 870 commercial aircraft deliveries and adjusted EBIT of around 7.5 billion euros.

Germany's GEA Group has also rallied after reporting better-than-expected preliminary second-quarter fiscal 2026 results and raising annual guidance.

Fresnillo has also jumped. The precious metals miner reaffirmed production guidance for the years 2026, 2027 and 2028 after delivering a solid operational performance during the second quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, telecommunications company KPN has fallen after slightly trimming its outlook for annual service growth in 2026.

Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza has also tumbled after first-half revenue came in slightly below estimates.

British pub chain J D Wetherspoon has also plummeted after issuing a warning that its annual profit would undershoot expectations.

U.S. Economic News

The Energy Information Administration is due to release its crude oil inventories in the week ended July 17th at 10:30 am ET. Crude oil inventories are expected to dip by 1.5 million barrels.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.