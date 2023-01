'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Admission to trading cancellation



24-Jan-2023

«Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company (hereinafter the Company) hereby notifies that the admission to trading of American Depositary Receipts (each representing 10 Ordinary shares of the Company; ISIN US8688612048) on the Multilateral Trading Facility of the London Stock Exchange plc (Market segment - IOBE, Trading Service International Order Book) is supposed to be cancelled on January 25, 2023.