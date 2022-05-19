'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on convening the general shareholders meeting of the issuer

Information statement[i] of a significant fact

on convening the general shareholders meeting of the issuer

Type of the general shareholders meeting of the issuer: annual.

Form of the general shareholders meeting of the issuer: absentee voting.

Date of the general shareholders meeting of the issuer: 30 June 2022.

Venue of the general shareholders meeting of the issuer: Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, building 1.

Time of the general shareholders meeting of the issuer: -

Mailing address to send completed ballot papers: JSC Surgutinvestneft, ul.Entuziastov, 52/1, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug Yugra, Tyumenskaya Oblast, 628415.

Final date when the ballot papers are accepted: the ballot papers returned to the company not later than on 29 June 2022 shall be taken into account in order to determine the quorum and the results of voting.

The date when the persons entitled to participate in the general shareholders meeting of the issuer are determined (established): 05 June 2022.

Agenda of the general shareholders meeting of the issuer:

1) Approval of the annual report of Surgutneftegas PJSC for 2021.

2) Approval of the annual accounting (financial) statements of Surgutneftegas PJSC for 2021.

3) Approval of the distribution of profit (including payment (declaration) of dividends) and loss of Surgutneftegas PJSC for 2021, approval of the size, form and procedure of dividend payment on shares of each category, setting the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined.

4) Payment of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC.

5) Payment of remuneration to the members of the Auditing Committee of Surgutneftegas PJSC.

6) Election of the members to the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC.

7) Election of the members to the Auditing Committee of Surgutneftegas PJSC.

8) Approval of the Auditor of Surgutneftegas PJSC.

Procedure for reviewing the information (materials) subject to presentation while preparing for the general shareholders meeting of the issuer, and the address where this information is available: the shareholders may review the information (materials) subject to presentation to shareholders while preparing for the annual general shareholders meeting at: ul.Entuziastov, 52/1, Room No. 322, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug Yugra, Tyumenskaya Oblast, 628415, starting from 09 June 2022, every working day from 09:00 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. Telephone in Surgut: +7 (3462) 55 09 48.

Identifying attributes of the shares as per the resolution on the issue of such shares the holders of which are entitled to participate in the general shareholders meeting of the issuer

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003.

The issuers body which adopted the resolution on convening the general shareholders meeting of the issuer: Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC.

Date when the resolution was adopted on convening the general shareholders meeting of the issuer: 21 April 2022.

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors which adopted the resolution on convening the general shareholders meeting of the issuer: 21 April 2022, Minutes No. 3p.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312