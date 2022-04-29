|
29.04.2022 14:22:18
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
Information statement[i] of a significant fact
on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda
Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 28 April 2022.
Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 04 May 2022.
Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:
On the consideration of the shareholders' proposals on the inclusion of issues on the agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC and the proposals for the nomination of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors and the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.
Website used by the issuer to disclose information:
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312
[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.
|US8688612048
|MSCM
|SGGD
|2138002GZLU65FRAC894
|158722
|1340057
