'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of other events (actions) that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact on the value or quotations of its securities

Brief description of the event (action), the occurrence (commission) of which, according to the issuer, impacts the value or quotations of its securities: Surgutneftegas PJSC obtained the permission to continue circulation outside the Russian Federation of Surgutneftegas PJSC shares, which was arranged through placement of foreign issuers' securities representing rights to shares of the Russian issuers (DR ISIN US8688612048, DR ISIN US8688611057) in compliance with the foreign law before the effective date of Article 6 of Federal Law No. 114-FZ dated 16.04.2022 On amendments to the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation.

Identifying attributes of the securities as per the resolution on the issue of the issuers securities:

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date:

ordinary shares: 1 01 00155- dated 24 June 2003;

preference shares: 2-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003.

Date when the event occurred (the action was taken): 24 May 2022.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312