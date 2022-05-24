+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 14:42:03

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of other events (actions) that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact on the value or quotations of its securities

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
24-May-2022 / 14:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[i]  of a significant fact

of other events (actions) that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact on the value or quotations of its securities

 

 

Brief description of the event (action), the occurrence (commission) of which, according to the issuer, impacts the value or quotations of its securities: Surgutneftegas PJSC obtained the permission to continue circulation outside the Russian Federation of Surgutneftegas PJSC shares, which was arranged through placement of foreign issuers' securities representing rights to shares of the Russian issuers (DR ISIN US8688612048, DR ISIN US8688611057) in compliance with the foreign law before the effective date of Article 6 of Federal Law No. 114-FZ dated 16.04.2022 On amendments to the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation.

 

Identifying attributes of the securities as per the resolution on the issue of the issuers securities:

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date:

ordinary shares: 1 01 00155- dated 24 June 2003;

preference shares: 2-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003.

 

Date when the event occurred (the action was taken): 24 May 2022.

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

 

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: REA
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 163857
EQS News ID: 1360201

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

