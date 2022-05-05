05.05.2022 14:23:26

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors

05-May-2022 / 14:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[i] of a significant fact

on certain resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors

 

Quorum for the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors and the results of voting:

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes.

 

Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors:

To take into consideration that during the term, established by resolution of the Board of Directors (Minutes No. 3p dated 21 April 2022) for the shareholders to send proposals on the inclusion of issues on the agenda of the annual general shareholders meeting of Surgutneftegas PJSC and proposals for the nomination of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors and the Auditing Committee of  Surgutneftegas PJSC, no such proposals were received by Surgutneftegas PJSC.

 

Date of the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 04 May 2022.

 

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 04 May 2022, Minutes No. 4p.

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

 

 

 

 

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 159952
EQS News ID: 1345051

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345051&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs) 3,00 -10,18% Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: ATX stabil - DAX verliert - Asiatische Börsen überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart kaum verändert. Auch der DAX verliert am Freitag erneut. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen