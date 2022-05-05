'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors

Information statement[i] of a significant fact

on certain resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors

Quorum for the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors and the results of voting:

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes.

Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuers Board of Directors:

To take into consideration that during the term, established by resolution of the Board of Directors (Minutes No. 3p dated 21 April 2022) for the shareholders to send proposals on the inclusion of issues on the agenda of the annual general shareholders meeting of Surgutneftegas PJSC and proposals for the nomination of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors and the Auditing Committee of Surgutneftegas PJSC, no such proposals were received by Surgutneftegas PJSC.

Date of the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 04 May 2022.

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuers Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 04 May 2022, Minutes No. 4p.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312