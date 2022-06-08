|
08.06.2022 17:09:03
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company
|
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information
contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company
The issuers full corporate name: Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company
The issuers abbreviated corporate name: Surgutneftegas PJSC
Type of the document the text of which is published on the website by the person being an insider: Annual accounting (financial) statements.
Reporting period for which the statements are compiled: 2021.
Website used by the issuer to disclose information:
https://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/essential_information/reporting/
https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=3
Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 08.06.2022.
Date of the auditors report prepared for the annual accounting (financial) statements for 2021: 31.03.2022.
|ISIN:
|US8688612048
|Category Code:
|FR
|TIDM:
|SGGD
|LEI Code:
|2138002GZLU65FRAC894
|Sequence No.:
|167028
|EQS News ID:
|1371391
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs)
|3,00
|-10,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der DAX bewegte sich ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen kam es zu Verlusten. Asiens Aktienmärkte gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.