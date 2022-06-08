08.06.2022 17:09:03

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company

08-Jun-2022 / 17:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement on delayed disclosure of the insider information

contained in the accounting statements by the joint stock company

 

 

The issuers full corporate name: Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company

The issuers abbreviated corporate name: Surgutneftegas PJSC

 

Type of the document the text of which is published on the website by the person being an insider: Annual accounting (financial) statements.

 

Reporting period for which the statements are compiled: 2021.

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

https://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/essential_information/reporting/

https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=3

 

Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 08.06.2022.

 

Date of the auditors report prepared for the annual accounting (financial) statements for 2021: 31.03.2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: FR
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 167028
EQS News ID: 1371391

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs)

Surgutneftegas (spons. ADRs) 3,00 -10,18%

