'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income accrued on the issuers equity securities

Information statement[i] on income accrued on the issuers equity securities

Identifying attributes of the issuers securities on which income is accrued as per the resolution on the issue of securities:

Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A dated 24 June 2003; preference shares: 2 01 00155- dated 24 June 2003.

The issuers management body which adopted the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuers shares: annual general shareholders meeting of Surgutneftegas PJSC.

Date when the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuers shares was adopted: 30 June 2022.

Date and number of the minutes of the issuers general shareholders meeting which adopted the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the issuers shares:

01 July 2022, No. 33.

Reporting period for which income is accrued (declared) on the issuers securities: 2021.

Total amount of dividends declared on the issuers shares of a certain category (type):

per ordinary shares: RUB 28,580,795,764.00;

per preference shares: RUB 36,430,451,651.55.

Amount of dividend declared on one issuers share of a certain category (type):

per ordinary share: RUB 0.80;

per preference share: RUB 4.73.

Method of income payment on the issuers securities: cash.

Date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined if the accrued (declared) income on the issuers securities is the dividend on the issuers shares: 20 July 2022.

Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuers securities (dividends on shares) is to be discharged, and in case the obligation to pay the income on securities must be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), the expiration date of the period:

03 August 2022 the end of the dividend payment period to nominee holders and trustees, in case these trustees are professional participants of the securities market, entitled to dividends;

24 August 2022 the end of the dividend payment period to persons entitled to dividends.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312