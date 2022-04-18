'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors and its agenda

Information statement[i]

on the meeting of the Board of Directors and its agenda

The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting on the 21st of April 2022.

Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 18 April 2022.

Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 21 April 2022.

Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:

On holding an annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC.

Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities as per the resolution on the issue of such securities, in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in the certain issuer's securities.

Class, category (type) of the securities:

ordinary registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155- dated 24 June 2003.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312