10.01.2023 06:52:02

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact on the value or quotations of its securities

10-Jan-2023 / 06:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[i] that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact

on the value or quotations of its securities

 

 

Surgutneftegas PJSC (hereinafter the Company) has sent a notice to London Stock Exchange (London Stock Exchange Plc; location: 10 Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7LS, United Kingdom) on cancellation of admission to trading on Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTF) in ATT Only segment, section IOBE (International Order Book Electronic) of American Depositary Receipts, representing rights to ordinary shares of the Company (SGGD; ISIN US8688612048; SEDOL B01WHG9).

The notice to London Stock Exchange is related to the notice of depositary bank, The Bank of New York Mellon, on termination from 23 January 2023 of the Deposit Agreements dated 08.04.2008 between the Company, the depositary bank and owners and beneficial owners of American depositary receipts for ordinary and preferred shares of the Company.

 

Identifying attributes of the securities as per the resolution on the issue of the issuers securities, in case the event (action) may significantly impact the value or quotations of the issuers securities:

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1 01 00155- dated 24 June 2003.

 

Date of the event (significant fact) about which the statement is made:

09 January 2023.

 

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of the insider information.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 214420
EQS News ID: 1530949

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

