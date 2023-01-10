'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact on the value or quotations of its securities

Information statement[i] that, according to the issuer, exert a significant impact

on the value or quotations of its securities

Surgutneftegas PJSC (hereinafter the Company) has sent a notice to London Stock Exchange (London Stock Exchange Plc; location: 10 Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7LS, United Kingdom) on cancellation of admission to trading on Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTF) in ATT Only segment, section IOBE (International Order Book Electronic) of American Depositary Receipts, representing rights to ordinary shares of the Company (SGGD; ISIN US8688612048; SEDOL B01WHG9).

The notice to London Stock Exchange is related to the notice of depositary bank, The Bank of New York Mellon, on termination from 23 January 2023 of the Deposit Agreements dated 08.04.2008 between the Company, the depositary bank and owners and beneficial owners of American depositary receipts for ordinary and preferred shares of the Company.

Identifying attributes of the securities as per the resolution on the issue of the issuers securities, in case the event (action) may significantly impact the value or quotations of the issuers securities:

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1 01 00155- dated 24 June 2003.

Date of the event (significant fact) about which the statement is made:

09 January 2023.