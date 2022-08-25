'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on income paid on the issuers securities

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.08.2022 12:07:21

Statement[1] of a significant fact

on income paid on the issuers securities

1. General information

1.1. The issuers full corporate name

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company

1.2. The issuers address indicated in the uniform state register of legal entities

628415, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul. Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo 1, bld. 1

1.3. The issuers main state registration number (OGRN)

1028600584540

1.4. The issuers taxpayer identification number (INN)

8602060555

1.5. The issuers unique code as assigned by the Bank of Russia

00155-A

1.6. Website used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

1.7. Date of the event (significant fact) about which the statement is made

24.08.2022

 

2. Information content

2.1. Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes of the issuers securities, as per the resolution on the issue of securities, on which the income was paid: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

2.2. Issues registration numbers of the securities and their registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A dated 24 June 2003; preference shares: 20100155- dated 24 June 2003.

2.3. Category of payment on the issuers securities: dividends on shares.

2.4. Reporting period for which income was paid on the issuers securities: 2021.

2.5. Total amount of income paid on the issuers securities:

- on ordinary shares: RUB 28,578,682,320.00;

- on preference shares: RUB 36,402,229,311.91.

2.6. Amount of income paid on one issuers security:

- per ordinary share: RUB 0.80;

- per preference share: RUB 4.73.

2.7. Number of the issuers shares of a certain category (type), on which the income was paid:

- on ordinary shares: 35,723,352,900 shares;

- on preference shares: 7,696,031,567 shares

2.8. Method of income payment on the issuers securities: cash.

2.9. Date as of which the persons entitled to dividends were determined: 20 July 2022.

2.10. Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuers securities is to be discharged: 24 August 2022.

2.11. Proportion (in percent) of the discharged obligation relative to total amount of the obligation, and reasons of incomplete discharge of the obligation, in case the obligation to pay the income on the issuers securities was not completely discharged by the issuer: the obligation to pay the dividends was discharged for 99.95% of total amount of declared dividends for 2021, equal to RUB 65,011,247,415.55, failure to pay income on the issuers securities in full is due to the fact that the issuer and its registrar lack correct and required addresses and bank details of a person entitled to the dividends.                                                                                                                             

 

  3. Signature

3.1. Acting Director General

       Surgutneftegas PJSC                         ___________________                                    A.N.Bulanov

 

3.2. Date 24 August 2022                                           STAMP

 

[1]This Statement is a disclosure of the insider information.
