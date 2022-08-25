'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact on income paid on the issuers securities

2.1. Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes of the issuers securities, as per the resolution on the issue of securities, on which the income was paid: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

2.2. Issues registration numbers of the securities and their registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A dated 24 June 2003; preference shares: 20100155- dated 24 June 2003.

2.3. Category of payment on the issuers securities: dividends on shares.

2.4. Reporting period for which income was paid on the issuers securities: 2021.

2.5. Total amount of income paid on the issuers securities:

- on ordinary shares: RUB 28,578,682,320.00;

- on preference shares: RUB 36,402,229,311.91.

2.6. Amount of income paid on one issuers security:

- per ordinary share: RUB 0.80;

- per preference share: RUB 4.73.

2.7. Number of the issuers shares of a certain category (type), on which the income was paid:

- on ordinary shares: 35,723,352,900 shares;

- on preference shares: 7,696,031,567 shares

2.8. Method of income payment on the issuers securities: cash.

2.9. Date as of which the persons entitled to dividends were determined: 20 July 2022.

2.10. Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuers securities is to be discharged: 24 August 2022.

2.11. Proportion (in percent) of the discharged obligation relative to total amount of the obligation, and reasons of incomplete discharge of the obligation, in case the obligation to pay the income on the issuers securities was not completely discharged by the issuer: the obligation to pay the dividends was discharged for 99.95% of total amount of declared dividends for 2021, equal to RUB 65,011,247,415.55, failure to pay income on the issuers securities in full is due to the fact that the issuer and its registrar lack correct and required addresses and bank details of a person entitled to the dividends.