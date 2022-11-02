|
02.11.2022 14:23:00
Surprise! It Isn't Just Meta Investing Heavily in the Metaverse.
In the wake of the Great Recession back in 2008, the stock market got hooked on cloud computing. The new cloud IT infrastructure -- the backbone of what has become known as software-as-a-service (SaaS) -- fueled a boom in profitability for early adopters. Cloud computing growth is still alive and well and should continue expanding for the foreseeable future. But after more than a decade of low capital expenditures on tech infrastructure thanks to the cloud, internet technology is evolving again. Often referred to as "the metaverse," data traveling across the web and into and out of the cloud is booming. Big Tech is leading the charge, with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) most notably boosting its spending on this effort - and taking heat for it. But Meta Platforms is not alone. Strap in for a resurgence in tech infrastructure spending by a number of companies in the coming years -- and get ready to profit from suppliers of metaverse equipment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!