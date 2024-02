Surprise! McDonald's Just Made $10 Billion From Something Other Than Food

Shares of the world's largest fast-food chain, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), are sitting at all-time highs as of this writing, approaching $300 per share for the first time. The company had systemwide sales of $130 billion in 2023, which was a 10% year-over-year increase and a record high.No wonder McDonald's stock is doing well.Of course, there's a big difference in systemwide sales and revenue for McDonald's. The company had nearly 42,000 locations around the world as of the end of 2023. But 95% of these locations were franchised -- relatively few were company-owned.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel